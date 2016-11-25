Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-273-2090; librarycamden.org/event/stroke-support-group-march-4/

Regularly scheduled Midcoast Stroke Support Group meetings continue on first Wednesdays. The group meets in the Library’s second-floor History Center meeting room, accessible by elevator. All are welcome. FMI: 207-273-2090.

