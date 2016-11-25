Midcoast Stroke Support Group

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Nov. 25, 2016, at 2:02 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-273-2090; librarycamden.org/event/stroke-support-group-march-4/

Regularly scheduled Midcoast Stroke Support Group meetings continue on first Wednesdays. The group meets in the Library’s second-floor History Center meeting room, accessible by elevator. All are welcome. FMI: 207-273-2090.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Holden school open Friday to help families cope with 8-year-old’s death
  2. Man charged in Bangor assault plans to sue over social media posts
  3. What’s on a real roll? Demand for the Maine lobsterWhat’s on a real roll? Demand for the Maine lobster
  4. Puppy dies after car strikes utility poles in Standish
  5. Topsham man dies after Thanksgiving Day crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Health