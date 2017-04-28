Midcoast Lyme Aide event to benefit those needing financial assistance for testing for tick-borne disease

WOOLWICH, Maine — The first Midcoast Lyme Aide to benefit Midcoast Lyme Aide Fund will begin at noon Saturday, May 6, with a benefit ride with Ridin’ Steel that culminates with a benefit concert at 5 p.m. at Taste of Maine, 161 Main St.

The concert will be a tribute to the memory of Bill Chinnock, one of the original members of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band who succumbed to Lyme disease in 2007. Headliner will be original drummer of E Street Band Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez, along with guitarist Jon Sebastian Brice, Paul Whistler and Gary Cavico. WCSH6’s Sharon Rose Vaznis will emcee the concert, which also will feature Mallett Brothers Band and Travis James Humphrey.

Midcoast Lyme Aide partners include Ticked Off Music Fest, Midcoast Lyme Disease Support and Education, Ridin’ Steel and Taste of Maine. Money raised will be used to provide financial assistance to those in need for testing of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases in Maine.

Concert doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets $25 in advance and $30 at the door. VIP packages available for $50 each. Visit www.mldse.org/p/blog-page_20.html for information.

