Midcoast Jr. Polar Bears Hockey sets tryout dates for 2017-18 season

Coming off a successful 2016-17 season Midcoast Youth Hockey is gearing up for 2017-18 and expanding its travel and house offerings. Tryouts for next season’s squirt, peewee, and bantam travel teams will be held March 6, 8, and 9, 2017 at the Watson Arena at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

No walk-ins will be accepted, pre-registration is required and must be completed by Saturday March 4th. Visit www.midcoasthockey.org for details and registration directions. Attendance at both tryout dates is expected.

Midcoast has been offering youth hockey programming to the boys and girls of the midcoast area for more than 50 years. Our Peewee Tier 3 team just won the Maine State Championship for the 2016-17 season, and our bantams are gearing up for their tournament next weekend.

Based in Brunswick and Topsham, Midcoast’s skaters come from Yarmouth, Lewiston/Auburn, Bath, Harpswell, and all the towns in between. In addition to its competitive travel programs MCYH offers a full array of developmental programs starting with Learn to Play and moving through mites, squirts, peewees, and bantams. Home is the Sidney J. Watson Arena on the Bowdoin College campus.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →