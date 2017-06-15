MIDCOAST INDIVISIBLE ANNOUNCES A “DIE IN”

By Caroline Knight
Posted June 15, 2017, at 8:43 a.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Veteran's Memorial Square, Corner of Main and Park Streets in Front of Rite Aid, Rockland, Maine

For more information: facebook.com/groups/250148772077856/

Midcoast Maine Indivisible, a group resisting the Republican/Trump agenda, will host a “Die In” to protest the Republican/Trump plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a plan which will deny health insurance to 24 million Americans.

A Die-in protest is where participants publicly pretend to die, highlighting all of us that will be harmed, our poor, elderly, families, the disabled, virtually everyone.

Please join us in sending our message to Senator Susan Collins and Representative Bruce Poliquin

When: Saturday, June 24th

Noon – 2:00 pm

Where: Veteran’s Memorial Square, Park and Main Streets in Rockland – in front of Rite Aid

