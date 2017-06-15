Midcoast Editors Alliance Brings Collaborative Resource to Writers and Communicators

Five Midcoast professionals with wide-ranging experience in writing, editing and publishing have joined forces to help novelists, nonfiction writers, screenwriters, business people and media professionals initiate, organize and polish their work.

Aspiring authors, published authors and people engaged in corporate or nonprofit communications can call on the Midcoast Editors Alliance for everything from copyediting and proofreading to developmental editing, ghostwriting, manuscript evaluations, and help with concept development.

Alliance members – residents of Camden, Rockport and Lincolnville – work with each client to evaluate that person’s situation and agree upon which member will be of the most help. Members can also collaborate, providing multiple perspectives on projects as they progress. Each alliance member has unique skills and areas of expertise.

Joan Phaup is a seasoned journalist and public relations professional who helps businesses, nonprofit organizations, magazine writers and book authors communicate clearly and succinctly.

Writing coach, teacher and creative collaborator Kathrin Seitz applies her experience as a movie and television producer and book editor to helping clients craft marketable stories.

Developmental editor Laura Bonazzoli supports writers from inspiration to publication of scientific and business books, memoirs, fiction, academic papers and other projects to create authoritative, persuasive content.

Richard Anderson is an entrepreneur and innovator who helps clients create and articulate big ideas as they form new enterprises or move their existing enterprises to new levels.

Sheila Polson, an editor and copyeditor of fiction and nonfiction books for leading publishers and independent authors, ensures that manuscripts are strong, clear, consistent and correct in language and style.

“We see ourselves as a clearinghouse for anyone who needs help with a writing project, whether they are just starting out, at midstream or in need of some fine-tuning,” said Anderson. “All of us have done a lot of writing ourselves, so we understand that everyone can benefit from skilled, sensitive editing that honors the writer’s voice.”

The alliance grew out of longtime connections among its members. “We realized that, collectively, we have the expertise to help all kinds of writers,” said Seitz. “Whatever the situation, we will direct the client to the editor who can help them the most. And if we can’t find a good fit among our group, we will refer the client to someone else in our wide professional network.”

The alliance’s website at www.midcoasteditors.com includes a profile of each member and details about services.

