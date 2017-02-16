Midcoast Conservancy Land Trust conserves land in Freedom for public benefit

FREEDOM, Maine — In May 2016, Midcoast Conservancy received funding from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund to help conserve a 31-acre parcel in Freedom as part of the 1,200 acre Northern Headwaters Preserve, located in Montville and Freedom. The preserve is open to the public for non-motorized recreation, fishing, and hunting with permission.

The Northern Headwaters Preserve contains a number of footpath trails, including a new trail on the recent addition. With help from volunteers, including Colby College students, the Hidden Knoll Trail, a 1-mile loop, was developed; it is accessible via the Sheepscot Headwaters trail network in Montville which also part of the recently completed Hills-to-Sea trail, stretching from Unity to Belfast (www.waldotrails.org).

The upper Sheepscot watershed is an area with large pieces of forestland, limited development, and tremendous conservation opportunity. A 2008 conservation plan for the 228-square-mile Sheepscot watershed determined that the upper watershed contained one of the largest undeveloped blocks of land in the Midcoast region. This land is important to maintain in an undeveloped state to provide critical floodwater control and groundwater re-charge and ensure clean flowing water across the entire Sheepscot watershed.

Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund is a state program in which proceeds from the sale of dedicated instant lottery tickets (currently Maine-Ah Money) are used to supportoutdoor recreation and natural resource conservation. For information about MOHF, go to www.maine.gov/ifw/MOHF.html.

Additional funding for the project was provided by the Davis Foundation, Fields Pond Foundation, and John Sage Foundation.

Midcoast Conservancy is a conservation organization whose mission is to protect and promote healthy lands, waters, and communities through conservation, outdooradventure, and learning. For more information about Midcoast Conservancy, go to www.midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →