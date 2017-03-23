Mid-Maine Global Forum – Yearning to Breathe Free: The Immigrant Experience in Maine

Friday, April 14, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; midmaineglobalforum.org/
Join the Mid-Maine Global Forum and the Waterville Public Library for a presentation titled “Yearning to Breathe Free: The Immigrant Experience in Maine” on Friday, April 14, 2017, 12:00 noon. The story of immigrants in Maine is older than the state itself. From Verrazano’s first glimpse of Maine in 1524 on, immigrants have played a key role in shaping Maine and her people. This program, inspired by the 2015 exhibit of the same name, provides an overview of Maine’s immigrant past, and serves as a reminder of the important role that immigrants will play in our future. Presented by Elizabeth Helitzer, Executive Director, Holocaust and Human Rights Center and David Greenham, Program Director, HHRC
Please register for this Friday lunch program no later than Wednesday, April 12. Register by emailing Bonnie Sammons at bsammons829@gmail.com. Lunch is catered by Jorgensen’s for $10. Please pay at the door. Lunch includes soup, sandwich, coffee, tea and dessert. When emailing to register, please indicate sandwich choice: ham and swiss, turkey and cheddar, or hummus and havarti. Please note that registrants who request lunch are responsible for lunch fees. If your plans change and you are unable to attend, please notify us so that lunch orders can be adjusted.
The Waterville Public Library is a proud partner of the Mid-Maine Global Forum. For more information on the Mid-Maine Global Forum visit: http://www.midmaineglobalforum.org/
