Mid-Maine Global Forum: This is ME, Too: From Everywhere to New Mainer

Monday, March 6, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, 46 University Drive , Waterville, Maine For more information: 207-621-3530; midmaineglobalforum.org/

Join the Mid-Maine Global Forum and the HHRC at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2017 for This is ME, Too: From Everywhere to New Mainer. This event will include a panel discussion with three New Mainers: Somali refugee Abdi Iftin; Iraqi refugee Nawar Al Obaidi; and Cambodian refugee Makara Meng. In this panel discussion, Abdi, Nawar and Makara will speak about their experiences coming to Maine, misconceptions and stories we don’t hear in the news about their home countries, and answer questions. This event will take place at The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, Michael Klahr Center, University of Maine at Augusta, 46 University Drive Augusta, Maine 04330. The event is free and open to the public, though, there is a lunch option available for $10. A sandwich and salad buffet lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. will be available for $10. Seating is limited, so please RSVP by Wednesday, March 1st. To RSVP, feel free to call the HHRC at 207-621-3530 or email HHRC Office Administrator Jordan Bannister at jordan.bannister@maine.edu..

The Waterville Public Library is a proud partner of the Mid-Maine Global Forum. For more information on the Mid-Maine Global Forum visit: http://www.midmaineglobalforum.org/

