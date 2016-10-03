Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host October Business Breakfast on ‘How Your Vote on Minimum Wage and Income Tax Can Negatively Impact Your Business’

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: Thomas College, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine For more information: 2078591313; thomas.edu

WATERVILLE, October 2016 – Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce host their October Business Breakfast about how your vote on minimum wage and income tax can negatively impact your business. The breakfast will be held on Thursday, October 13, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.

Story continues below advertisement.

The breakfast will be presented in a panel forum. The discussion will be presented with panelists Greg Dugal, executive director of Maine Restaurant Association and Maine Inn Keepers Association; Curtis Picard, executive director of Retail Association of Maine; and Ben Gilman, Senior Government Relations Specialist of Maine State Chamber of Commerce.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons. The cost of the Business Breakfast is $17 for members, $19 for late registration (after Friday before the event), $25 at the door & for non-members and the general public. Breakfast is included with the reservation. To register, e-mail customerservice@midmainechamber.com or phone 873-3315.

The sponsors for the Business Breakfast are AT&T; People’s United Bank; Higgins & Bolduc Insurance; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; the Morning Sentinel, a division of Maine Today Media, Inc. radio sponsor MIX107.9; and, Choice Investments as our TV sponsor.

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →