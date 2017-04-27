Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host May Business Breakfast on Finding Your Personal and Professional Passion

Thursday, May 4, 2017 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Location: Thomas College, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 207-873-3315; thomas.edu
WATERVILLE, May 2017 – Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast on “Finding Your Personal and Professional Passion”. The breakfast will be held on Thursday, May 4, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.
Kerem Durdag, CEO of Biovation, will deliver a powerful presentation on how we all can be inspired and more passionate about work and play.
Durdag, as executive leader of people and companies bringing out the best of their talents and aspirations, has over 22 years of experience directing world-class teams in the manufacturing and technology sectors. Currently he is Chief Operating Officer of GWI, a leading ISP/telco in Maine. Previously he served as the Entrepreneur-In-Residence for the Maine Technology Institute. He was the CEO of a start-up (in the sensors market) leading it to growth and eventual acquisition by a public company. Another start-up he led (medical device and advanced materials) was sold in 2016 after he failed to sustain the growth trajectory. He has also been the CTO of a large US subsidiary of a public German semiconductor and optical media company and prior was the leader of the engineering department of an electronics company which went public (twice). With an inherent strong bias towards action, Durdag also serves on several Boards and is a member of the Maine angel investing community.
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons. The cost of the Business Breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door & for non-members and the general public. Breakfast is included with the reservation. To register, e-mail customerservice@midmainechamber.com or phone 873-3315.
The sponsors for the Business Breakfast are AT&T; People’s United Bank; Higgins & Bolduc Insurance; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; the Morning Sentinel, a division of Maine Today Media, Inc. and radio sponsor MIX107.9.
About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu .
For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.
