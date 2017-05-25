Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host June Business Breakfast on Motivating Employees for Success

Thursday, June 8, 2017 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Location: Thomas College Summit Room, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 2078591313; thomas.edu
WATERVILLE, June 2017 – Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast about motivating employees for success. The breakfast will be held on Thursday, June 8, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.
CEO and President of Colonial Danforth Consulting, Jason Buchannan, will discuss how employees are motivated differently and what it takes to maximize you and your workforce.
As the President and CEO of Colonial Danforth Consulting, Inc., Buchannan specializes in strategic planning, business growth and development, employee training programs, and process improvement and efficiency.
Buchannan’s background includes 22 years in the U.S. Navy, along with multiple entrepreneurial adventures. Jason has extensive business consulting in industries including manufacturing, restaurants, social service agencies, media relations, non-profit, and even religious institutions.
Buchannan holds a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership, an MBA with a Project Management certification, and is currently pursuing his PhD in Industrial & Organizational Psychology.
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons. The cost of the Business Breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door & for non-members and the general public. Breakfast is included with the reservation. To register, e-mail customerservice@midmainechamber.com or phone 873-3315.
The sponsors for the Business Breakfast are AT&T; People’s United Bank; Higgins & Bolduc Insurance; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; the printer sponsor Morning Sentinel, a division of Maine Today Media, Inc. and radio sponsor MIX107.9.
About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu .
About Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce: is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advocating for business prosperity and regional economic improvement. Its region includes the towns of Albion, Belgrade, Benton, Burnham, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Hinckley, Oakland, Rome, Shawmut, Sidney, South China, Thorndike, Unity, Vassalboro, Waterville, and Winslow. For more information on the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, including how to become a member, call (207) 873-3315 or visit www.midmainechamber.com.
For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.
