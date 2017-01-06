Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host January Business Breakfast on Understanding Millennials in the Workplace on January 12

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: Thomas College, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine For more information: 207-873-3315; thomas.edu

WATERVILLE, January 2017 – Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host their first Business Breakfast of the year on “Understanding Millennials in the Workplace”. The breakfast will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.

Tom Dowd of Thomas Dowd Professional Development & Coaching, LLC will discuss how to engage young professionals and what organizations need to do to attract and retain the best workforce for the next phase of their business.

After working over 25 years in the financial industry in management and leadership roles at the same organization, Dowd lost his job due to downsizing. After unexpectedly losing his full-time job, Dowd landed in a better place in just 59 days using methods from his coaching and training. He is now a VP at one of the larger financial institutions in North America. In 2011, he started his own side business “Thomas Dowd Professional Development & Coaching” where he continues to use the lessons learned on his climb up the corporate ladder to help people creatively find ways to differentiate themselves in the workplace and to find their own individual paths towards success. The mantra is “Transform into who you really want to be.”

Dowd is a loving father of three beautiful daughters and a devoted husband from a small town in Maine. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware with a Communication degree, concentrating on interpersonal and organizational communication. Dowd is a prize-winning speaker, an award-winning and Amazon best-selling author, trainer, coach and radio host.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons. The cost of the Business Breakfast is $17 for members, $19 for late registration (after Friday before the event), $25 at the door & for non-members and the general public. Breakfast is included with the reservation. To register, e-mail customerservice@midmainechamber.com or phone 873-3315.

The sponsors for the Business Breakfast are AT&T; People’s United Bank; Higgins & Bolduc Insurance; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; the Morning Sentinel, a division of Maine Today Media, Inc. radio sponsor MIX107.9; and, Choice Investments as our TV sponsor.

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

