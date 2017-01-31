Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host February Business Breakfast on Maine’s Next Economy on February 9

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: Thomas College, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine For more information: 2078591313; thomas.edu

WATERVILLE, January 2017 – Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast on “Maine’s Next Economy”. The breakfast will be held on Thursday, February 9, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.

Alan Caron, of Envision Maine, will describe how the state’s innovators, entrepreneurs and doers are building a new prosperity for the Pine Tree State.

Caron has been a small business owner and social entrepreneur for most of his adult life, working on issues ranging from business development to poverty and neighborhood renewal, affordable housing, transportation, telecommunications and the environment.

He is the author of two books, Maine’s Next Economy in 2015, and Reinventing Maine Government in 2010. He also writes a weekly column in the Maine Sunday Telegram and the weekend edition of the Central Maine newspapers, covering issues ranging from the economy to politics, world affairs and sports.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons. The cost of the Business Breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door & for non-members and the general public. Breakfast is included with the reservation. To register, e-mail programs@midmainechamber.com or phone 873-3315.

The sponsors for the Business Breakfast are AT&T; People’s United Bank; Higgins & Bolduc Insurance; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; the Morning Sentinel, a division of Maine Today Media, Inc. radio sponsor MIX107.9; and, Choice Investments as our TV sponsor.

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

