Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host December Business Breakfast on Marketing Advice on December 8

WATERVILLE, November 2016 – Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host their December Business Breakfast on “Marketing: Get the Latest Marketing Advice”. The breakfast will be held on Thursday, December 8, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.

Chief Executive and Founder of Argo Marketing Group, Inc., Jason Levesque, will share some of the tips for developing strategic goals and guiding your management team in the execution of these goals.

Argo Marketing Group, Inc. is a full-service customer engagement center specializing in brand protection, complaint resolution, and the maximization of customer lifetime value.

After graduating from Edward Little High School in Auburn, attending West Virginia Wesleyan College, and spending eight years in the US Army, Levesque worked for several contact centers and consultancies in the Northeast prior to Argo’s founding in 2003.

Story continues below advertisement.

Argo has evolved into an organization known for its high professional ethics, clear understanding of clients’ goals, and the ability to be agile enough to handle the most challenging client and consumer demands.

Since the beginning, Levesque has focused his team on providing exceptional 24/7 customer care through phone support, e-mail, social media, text and live chat. Argo’s multilingual facilities serve both domestic and international customers. With cutting-edge technology and dedicated workforce, a substantial ROI is ensured and driven by Argo’s consistent focus on superior customer satisfaction.

Argo Marketing has been nationally ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in the US by Forbes three out of the last four years and won numerous awards and accolades.

Levesque lives in Auburn with his wife Tracey and three children and when not traveling on business, looks forward to spending time on an island in Great Pond.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons. The cost of the Business Breakfast is $17 for members, $19 for late registration (after Friday before the event), $25 at the door & for non-members and the general public. Breakfast is included with the reservation. To register, e-mail customerservice@midmainechamber.com or phone 873-3315.

The sponsors for the Business Breakfast are AT&T; People’s United Bank; Higgins & Bolduc Insurance; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; the Morning Sentinel, a division of Maine Today Media, Inc. radio sponsor MIX107.9; and, Choice Investments as our TV sponsor.

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →