Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host April Business Breakfast on Recruiting and Hiring: Win the War on Talent

Thursday, April 13, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Location: Thomas College , 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 2078591313; thomas.edu
WATERVILLE, March 2017 – Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast on “Recruiting and Hiring: Win the War on Talent”. The breakfast will be held on Thursday, April 13, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.
As Maine has become a “fully employed” state and the number of active, qualified applicants has decreased, the need has increased for a renewed emphasis on and new ways of attracting and recruiting top talent.
Catharine MacLaren, Vice President of Talent & Diversity for Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems, will focus on strategies that organizations of all sizes can implement to build and maintain an advantageous employee base.
MacLaren, Ph.D., LCSW, CEAP, is the Vice President of Talent & Diversity for Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems (EMHS), an adjunct online instructor for Northeastern University’s College of Professional Studies, and has a small private counseling practice in Portland. MacLaren served as the Past President of the Board of Directors for the Human Resources Association of Southern Maine (HRASM).
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons. The cost of the Business Breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door & for non-members and the general public. Breakfast is included with the reservation. To register, e-mail programs@midmainechamber.com or phone 873-3315.
For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.
