Mid Coast Senior Health Center Assisted Living Open House

By Judith Kelsh
Posted Nov. 21, 2016, at 9:06 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Mid Coast Senior Health Center Thornton Hall, 56 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: (207) 373-3646; midcoastseniorhealthcenter.com/

Start your holiday season at Mid Coast Senior Health Center’s assisted living community, Thornton Hall. Celebrate with seasonal hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, and entertainment; visit with residents and key staff while touring our assisted living community; and Meet the providers of Mid Coast Geriatrics—Florin G. Olteanu, MD, and Doreen Siddall, ANP,—now providing on-site primary care to our residents. Special rates available for event attendees.

