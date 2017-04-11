The Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary’s Grand and Glorious Yard Sale presents a suite of boutiques at Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick. The sale will take place on Saturday, May 20, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, 9:00 a.m. – noon. Proceeds benefit vital Mid Coast Hospital projects.

This year’s sale will kick off with the traditional Preview Party on Friday, May 19, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Advance party tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase at Mid Coast Hospital’s Gift Shop, Gulf of Maine Books in Brunswick, and Now You’re Cooking in Bath. Preview Party tickets will be available at the door for $25 the night of the event.

For those interested in donating, items—including furniture, kitchen, linens, crafts, electronics, treasures, children items, house and garden goods, and sports equipment—may be dropped off Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9:00 a.m. – Noon through May 13, at Merrymeeting Plaza, 147 Bath Road #150, between PetSmart and Bed Bath & Beyond. All donations are tax deductible.

More information about the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary Grand and Glorious Yard Sale is available at www.midcoasthealth.com/volunteer/yardsale or for pick-up of larger items, please call (207) 373-6015.

