Thursday, April 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 7, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Merrymeeting Plaza, 147 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-373-6015
The Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary Used Book Sale will take place on Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Merrymeeting Plaza, 147 Bath Road in Brunswick. Thousands of gently used books have been donated and sorted into every major category and will be available at bargain prices.
Book donations will be accepted Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 noon through April 1. Just pull up to the door located between Shaw’s and CVS and volunteers will assist in unloading your car of the books. All books, except encyclopedias, textbooks, Reader’s Digest condensed books, magazines, or soiled and damaged books are welcome.
Proceeds from the book sale benefit the Herb Paris Health Career Scholarship Fund and other vital hospital projects. All donations are tax deductible. More information is available by calling (207) 373-6015.
