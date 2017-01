Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/wintering-puffins/

Mid-Coast Audubon President Susan Schubel (a.k.a. Seabird Sue) will present ‘Wintering Puffins.’

