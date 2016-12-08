Microplastics: threat to Penobscot Bay seafood species?

BELFAST. Are tiny plastic wastes a threat to Penobscot Bay scallops and other seafood species? Yes & no.

Madelyn Woods from the Marine & Environmental Research Institute and Sarah Lakeman from the Natural Resources Council of Maine tried answering those questions. They described the types of plastic wastes entering Penobscot Bay, and what is known about their effects on bay wildlife. Interspersed was a discussion with attendees of what can be done regionally and locally. Locally a “Ban the bag” campaign in Belfast

Plastic wastes are ubiquitous in marine waters around the globe.

From chunks of styrofoam broken off floats aquaculture pens to seabird and sea turtle-choking plastic bags, bottle pack rings & cigarette lighters, to microfibers from eroding styrofoam and microbeads washed from polyester clothing, toothpaste and soaps, waste plastics have become ubiquitous in our waters. How much of a threat are they to Penobscot Bay’s fish, shellfish and wildlife? What’s to be done?

Story continues below advertisement.

“This is both an ecological and economic issue,” said Ron Huber, executive director of Friends of Penobscot Bay, a Waterkeeper Alliance affiliate. “Is Penobscot Bay’s wildlife, including its seafood species, at risk of harm from microplastics?” Friends of Penobscot Bay has acquired field and bench microscopes and is planning to carry out a round-the-bay snapshot survey of microplastics in Penobscot Bay’s beaches and flats, followed by water column surveys and bioassays in spring 2017.

What’s the problem?

Research shows that blue mussels, oysters, sea scallops, and even zooplankton all imbibe the smaller plastic particles, while sea turtles and seabirds can consume larger plastic items, from sixpack rings and plastic bags to cigarette lighters. Microplastics can clog the gills of green crabs.

Why do animals consume plastic? “Plastics, large and small, are quickly colonized by marine fouling organisms, which apparently gives these objects a food-like scent or savor attractive to fish, and perhaps to birds and sea turtles. The larvae of fish and shellfish also mistake microplastic “junk food” for actual food, in some cases blocking up their alimentary tracts with the indigestible material and preventing digestible food from entering.

“Marine & Environmental Research Institute has done important work on this already” Huber said, noting MERI’s manual for identifying and measuring microplastics. “Let’s find out how prevalent plastic is in our bay, and what to do about it.”

ACTION: Volunteers needed! Friends of Penobscot Bay has field and bench microscopes and will be carrying out a round-the-bay snapshot survey of microplastics in Penobscot Bay’s beaches and flats, with water column surveys and bioassays in spring and summer 2017. Interested? Contact FOPB by email or phone/text 207-593-2744 to get involved.

Friends of Penobscot Bay

Caring for Maine’s Biggest Bay

POB 1871, Rockland ME 04841

FB: facebook.com/penobscotbay

Web: www.penbay.net e coastwatch@gmail.com

Tel: 207-593-2744

y

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →