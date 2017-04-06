Michela Fiori named to new shared faculty position in the UNE College of Pharmacy

PORTLAND, Maine — Michela Fiori, Pharm.D., has joined the University of New England’s College of Pharmacy as an assistant clinical professor in a new shared faculty role.

Fiori received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Husson University and subsequently completed a PGY1 residency in community pharmacy at Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) in Bangor, under the leadership of Felicity Homsted, Pharm.D., BCPS.

As the College’s second shared faculty member, Fiori will spend much of her time at Eastern Maine Medical Center, where she will provide clinical services in the Family Medicine Service. James Jarvis, M.D., FAAFP, director of the Family Medicine Residency and Family Medicine Service at Eastern Maine Medical Center, will serve as one of Fiori’s supervisors.

At the College of Pharmacy, Fiori will be teaching and providing committee service. As part of her clinical duties, Michela will be a preceptor for more than a dozen fourth-year pharmacy students each year, mentoring students who are completing their Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience (APPE). She will also be involved in precepting students who complete the longitudinal APPE at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

