Michael Farrell, DC, Chiropractor, Joins PCHC Practices.

Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) is pleased to announce that Michael Farrell, DC, Chiropractor, has joined the medical staff at Brewer Medical Center, 735 Wilson Street, Brewer, and Penobscot Community Health Center, 1012 Union Street, Bangor. Dr. Farrell’s specialty practice centers on all aspects of high-quality chiropractic care, which involves a variety of treatment approaches and adjustments to the spine and other areas of the body in order to help improve alignment and movement, alleviate pain, and assist in the body’s healing process.

Dr. Michael Farrell earned both his undergraduate degree and his Doctorate of Chiropractic degree from the renowned Logan University, in Saint Louis, Missouri. His training included: Activator Method, Instrument assisted soft tissue (IAST), Active Release Technique (ART), Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA), and Functional Movement Screen (FMS), along with 200 hours of training in Acupuncture, in addition to various manual adjusting methods. Dr. Farrell has worked with all populations and completed clinical rotations at Human Performance Center and at Paraquad, where he was proud to share in their expertise in working with special populations.

Noah Nesin, MD, FAAFP, Vice President of Medical Affairs, states, “We are happy to be adding chiropractic service for our patients and very pleased to have Dr. Farrell join PCHC. His skills, which include acupuncture, will be an important new resource for our patients with acute and chronic pain, as well as other conditions which can benefit from these types of care.”

Dr. Farrell also held rotations working with athletes at various universities in Missouri and Illinois. His clinical interest include manipulation of both the spine and extremities, soft tissue therapy, acupuncture, functional movement patterns, motor control, neurology and physiotherapy. Dr. Farrell is accepting new patients; for an appointment, please call 207-989-1567 or 404-8100.

