MH+D Cape Elizabeth Garden Tour 2017

Jennifer Steele
Mary Hodgkin | BDN
By Mary Hodgkin
Posted March 01, 2017, at 3:47 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

For more information: 207-776-5002; fortwilliams.org/garden-tour-2017

Coastal Maine gardens in peak summer bloom – a sensory treat not to be missed! This self-guided tour begins at the Children’s Garden in Fort Williams Park (home to world-famous Portland Head Light) and takes you to a variety of private gardens in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland.

Proceeds benefit the Fort Williams Park Foundation, whose Arboretum Project controls damaging invasive plants and establishes sustainable plant communities at the Park. Finished sites support wildlife as well as provide natural spaces for human enjoyment.

