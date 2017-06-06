MFA Lecture Series: Tamara Gonzales

I Am The Hummingbird, 77 x 60 in acrylic and spray paint on canvas, 2016
By Nancy Walker
Posted June 06, 2017, at 11:12 a.m.

Monday, June 26, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, Osher Hall, 522 Congress St., Portland, ME

For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

Meca’s Master of Fine Arts in Studio Art is pleased to announce the 2017 MFA Lecture Series, which brings a national and international roster of visiting artists, curators, and scholars to Portland, Maine. These Visiting Artists intersect with MECA’s eight-week MFA Summer Intensive, deliver a public lecture, attend critiques, and conduct studio visits with all graduate candidates.

Tamara Gonzales

Monday, June 26 at 5:30pm

Originally from California Tamara Gonzales has lived and worked in New York for more than three decades. Her work has been exhibited at MoMA PS1, Shoot the Lobster and Martos Gallery, Sargent’s Daughters, Regina Rex, Sometimes (works of art), Norte Maar, and the American Academy of Arts & Letters. Her work has recently been featured in the New Yorker, The Brooklyn Rail, and Hyperallergic. She is represented by Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery in New York City.

All lectures in this series are hosted in Osher Hall and are open to the public at no charge. Seating is limited. Call 207.699.5010 for more information. For the full schedule of MFA artist lectures, please go to www.meca.edu/events.

