MFA Lecture Series: Ruth Erickson

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Maine College of Art, Osher Hall, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu
Ruth Erickson is Associate Curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston. She co-curated the major exhibition Leap Before You Look: Black Mountain College 1933-1957 with Helen Molesworth and has organized exhibitions of the work of artists Rokni and Ramin Haerizadeh and Ethan Murrow at the ICA/Boston. She is currently at work on the first U.S. survey of Mark Dion’s work to open in 2017. Erickson received her Ph.D. in art history from the University of Pennsylvania in 2014 and has published and presented her writing widely. She serves as a visiting critic at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts/Tufts and Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
