MFA Lecture Series: Rose Marasco

Rose Morasco, Interior Number 5, From the series Interiors, 2008, Archival Inkjet print, 45 x 35 inches
By Nancy Walker
Posted June 20, 2017, at 4:05 p.m.

Monday, July 10, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, Osher Hall, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

Rose Marasco is a prolific photographer and an award winning educator. Her photographs were subject to a large survey at the Portland Museum of Art in 2015. Additionally, her work has appeared in exhibitions at the Smithsonian Institution and the Houston Center for Photography. She is Distinguished Professor Emerita, University of Southern Maine. Marasco developed the photography program at USM where she taught for 35 years. Prior to coming to Maine, Marasco initiated the photography program at Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute in her hometown, Utica, NY.

