MFA Lecture Series: Keith Boadwee

Monday, July 24, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu
Keith Boadwee studied at UCLA in the late 80’s where he worked with Paul McCarthy and Chris Burden. Boadwee produces paintings, drawings and photos that explore his continued fascination with the body, actionism, expressionism, sex, humor, and abjection. His works have been reviewed in publications that include Hyperallergic, Contemporary Art Daily, Artforum, Art in America, The LA Times and the New York Times. Boadwee has exhibited at The New Museum, MOMA PS1, Hacienda, Zurich, Paradise Garage, LA , Shoot The Lobster, NYC, Brennan and Griffin, NYC and Gallerei Deborah Schamoni, Munich. In 2014, Boadwee published a book with Hacienda Gallery and Micronaut Press, “Keith Boadwee: 1989-2013”. For the last decade, Mr. Boadwee has taught at California College of the Arts and San Francisco Art Institute.
Image: Keith Boadwee, Softcore, 2000
