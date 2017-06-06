MFA Lecture Series: Jesse Small

Monday, June 19, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, ME
For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu
Meca’s Master of Fine Arts in Studio Art is pleased to announce the 2017 MFA Lecture Series, which brings a national and international roster of visiting artists, curators, and scholars to Portland, Maine. These Visiting Artists intersect with MECA’s eight-week MFA Summer Intensive, deliver a public lecture, attend critiques, and conduct studio visits with all graduate candidates.
All lectures in this series are hosted in Osher Hall and are open to the public at no charge. Seating is limited. Call 207.699.5010 for more information. For the full list of MFA artist lectures, please go to www.meca.edu/events.
Jesse is currently an artist in residence at Angels Gate Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Prior to that he has worked and shown in numerous places, including Vallauris, France, Jingdezhen, China, and Ernabella, Australia. These experiences have led Jesse to combine a unique range of primitive and high tech processes from distant corners of the globe. His work has consistently incorporated local culture and techniques. Present in all his work is questioning selected norms. This is done using great attention to craft in sculptures that elevate simple utilitarian forms, that are themselves utilitarian, or made from found objects. Recently his work with shadows asks the viewer to trade permanence for an object that reveals cycles. In any case, Jesse’s range in scale and materials reflect a studio process formed by the moments necessity rather than overarching ideals or dogma.
