Metropolis will screen with live musical performance Les Sorciers Perdus

Sunday, April 30, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: The Colonial Theatre, 163 High Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-338-1975; colonialtheatre.com
Metropolis, the film classic, will screen and be accompanied live by Les Sorciers Perdus performing an original jazz score by Mark Tipton April 30th @ 4 PM in the Colonial Theatre at Belfast.
Fritz Lang’s 1927 German Expressionist science-fiction classic; Metropolis, was made as a silent movie but has more than stood the test of time and relevance telling the story of a dystopian future dividied by class and a heroine and hero determined to restore justice and harmony- despite all odds. Epic is size and scope, Metropolis paved the way for countless science fiction films to come, influencing films by George Lucas, Ridley Scott, and countless others.
This grand film and musical event combines the two art forms featuring a live performance of a new score by Maine trumpeter and composer Mark Tipton, with his jazz ensemble Les Sorciers Perdus (the lost wizards) performing live accompaniment to the films screening. Tipton’s score blends jazz, rock, and classical styles into a cohesive whole as it rides along with Lang’s futuristic visual tour-de-force. Prepare yourself to experience a world of dreary workers, colossal machines, greedy tycoons, stalwart heroes, a sexy robot, and a subversive mad scientist!
Les Sorciers Perdus was last seen and heard in Belfast in November of 2016 accompanying The General to an audience swept away by the historic and comedic story as well as the musical performance. This rare event is a once only experience. A classic film and live jazz as good as it gets.
Tickets are 8.00 for children under 13 and 12.00 for adults. One show only Sunday April 30th at 4:00. For more information call 338-1975 or email mike@pilut.com
