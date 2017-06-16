MET Member Ticket Sales – 2017/18 Season

Thursday, July 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
On Thursday, July 13th, the “Live in HD” high-definition simulcast series of productions from The New York Metropolitan Opera go on sale at The Grand box office for the 2017-2018 season at 9 am for Met Guild Members only (Grand member discount not available.) No need to stand in line, grab a number and have a seat inside the theater and watch an opera encore while you wait for your number to be called! All tickets are Reserved Seating and are as follows- $27 for adults and seniors and $20 for students (15 and under.) Season tickets are $219 for adults and seniors. For more information on the Met opera, please call the box office at 207-667-9500. For more information on events at The Grand visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Grand-Auditorium/112755987339
