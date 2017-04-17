Merry Wives of Windsor Auditions

Emily Gammon Sullivan, Arthur Morison Shakespeare Under the Stars
JulieLisnet50 | BDN
Posted April 17, 2017, at 10:17 a.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 30, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Community of Christ Church, 128 Pierce Rd., Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207 884-1030; tenbuckstheatre.org

Ten Bucks Theatre announces auditions for its 2017 summer production of Shakespeare’s comedy, The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Sir John Falstaff is up to his usual tricks. Justice Shallow and his cousin, Slender, complain to Sir Hugh Evans that Falstaff has swindled them. Evans suggests they forget their grievances and that Slender court Anne Page, Master Page’s daughter. The unrepentant Falstaff arrives on the scene, admitting to the swindle. Later, he decides to generate some income for himself. Convinced that both women are enamored of him, he writes identical love letters to Mistress Page and Mistress Ford, intending to gain access to their husbands’ wealth.

Directed by Julie Arnold Lisnet

When: April 29 and 30

Where: Community of Christ Church, 128 Pierce Rd., Brewer

Time: 2 to 4PM

If you want to audition but these times and dates don’t work please write Ten Bucks for other arrangements.

Cold reading from the script. Monologues welcome, but not necessary.

Character information at http://www.sparknotes.com/shakespeare/merrywives/characters.html

Cross casting possible.

Performance dates: July 20-23, 27-30 at Indian Trail Park in Brewer, and August 3-6 at Fort Knox in Prospect.

Rehearsals will begin June 5. Rehearsals are generally Sundays through Thursdays 6 to 9PM.

