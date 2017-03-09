MEREDA’s Morning Menu: Vibrant Housing Choices in Maine: Dynamics of the Value Proposition

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Location: DaVinci's Eatery, 150 Mill Street, Lewiston, ME
For more information: 207-874-0801; mereda.org/eventdetail.php?ID=725
Every community needs a continuum of housing choice, both small and inexpensive, to large and more expensive – for rent and for sale. A range of choices allows for healthy diversity in the resident population, with accommodations appropriate for old and young, in households of varying sizes and income levels. Join us for a conversation about new developments designed to make housing more affordable and more energy efficient.
Join MEREDA for breakfast on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 7:30 – 9:00 AM at DaVinci’s Eatery in Lewiston to hear three local housing experts discuss different models of housing striving to provide communities with varying housing choices.
About the Event:
About the Panel:
Rick Whiting has served as Executive Director of Auburn Housing Authority since 1985. He began work there in 1979 as its Leased Housing Director, after working for Depositors Trust Company for 2 years upon his graduation from Harvard College. He is the immediate Past Chair of the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition and has served on many local boards, including the Auburn Planning Board, the Auburn Water District, and Auburn Public Library, where he served as President & Building Committee Chair for its renovation & expansion project. Auburn Housing’s inventory of affordable housing includes 3 family developments, six elderly developments, and two mixed population buildings. 62 Spring Street, which will be a 41 unit LIHTC development including 9 market rate apartments and two street-front commercial spaces, is currently being developed in conjunction with Ethan Boxer-Macomber of Anew Development.
Craig Saddlemire, Cooperative Organizer, Raise Op Housing Cooperative, the only urban multi-unit housing cooperative in the state of Maine. Since 2005, Craig has operated a small video production business in Lewiston called Round
Point Movies. In addition, he has been volunteering with community organizations around urban redevelopment issues, tenants’ rights, public green space, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and public transportation. In 2008, he co-founded a housing cooperative on Maple Street, where he continues to live. During this time, Craig served on numerous municipal committees, represented Ward 5 on Lewiston City Council, and received the Public Service Leadership Award from the Androscoggin County Chamber of Commerce.
Erin Cooperrider is the Development Director for Community Housing of Maine, a 22-year old non-profit affordable housing developer based in Portland, Maine. During her tenure, Ms. Cooperrider has help to grow CHOM’s asset base from 7 to more than 60 million. Before joining CHOM in 2002, Ms. Cooperrider worked in commercial real estate development in Maine, and asset management and real estate development consulting outside of Maine. Ms. Cooperrider was a co-founder of The Signal Group, a 21-year old real estate services company based in Portland, Maine. She has advised the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on implementation of affordable housing policy and has testified before the Thrift Depositor Protection Oversight Board. Ms. Cooperrider currently serves on the board of directors of two Maine-based Community Development Financial Institutions and Maine’s trade organization for affordable housing development. She was also a member of a planning board for 7 years. Ms. Cooperrider received her undergraduate degree from Duke University and her graduate degree from Stanford University.
Registering for this Event:
MEREDA Member: $25 each | Non – Member: $35 each
Register After March 28th: Member: $35 each | Non-Member $45 each
Your RSVP is requested by March 28. Payment is expected at the time of registration. No refunds will be granted to anyone who registers, but fails to attend or who cancels after March 28.
This MEREDA “Morning Menu” Breakfast Event is Sponsored by Norway Savings Bank.
Visit www.mereda.org for more information and to register.
