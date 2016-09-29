MEREDA’s Morning Menu: The High Cost of Construction: Avoiding Surprises

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: Pepperell Mill Campus, 40 Main Street, Biddeford, ME For more information: 207-874-0801; mereda.org/eventdetail.php?ID=698

Building new or renovating an existing facility is an expensive endeavor. Whether it is speculative office space, an industrial facility or a mixed use property, construction costs can spiral upward very easily. The potential surprises and unexpected occurrences during the process are enough to keep some out of the market.

Join MEREDA on October 26th for breakfast as Greg Patterson of PATCO Construction and Paul Lewandowski of Lavallee Brensinger Architects discuss how to better understand and manage the construction costs for commercial projects. Discussion topics will include right-sizing the building, the escalating cost of labor and materials and sharing insider knowledge and success stories.

About our Presenters:

Greg Patterson, President of PATCO Construction, focuses on providing innovative building solutions and extraordinary customer service that builds trust and confidence with customers. Founded in 1987, along with Greg’s father and brother, PATCO Construction is experienced in all project phases. Greg was born and raised in Sanford, Maine and currently resides in West Kennebunk. A graduate of Sanford High School in 1983 and the University of Maine Orono in 1987, Greg enjoys biking, skiing, boating, golf and spending time with his kids and family.

Paul Lewandowski AIA, IIDA, LEED® AP, Design Principal of Lavallee Brensinger Architects and President of the International Interior Design Association of New England is an award winning Architect and Interior Designer with projects in corporate, civic, hospitality, education, and health care markets throughout New England and New York. As Design Principal at Lavallee Brensinger Architects, Paul’s work begins at project conception. An excellent facilitator, Paul brings a collaborative approach to each project, engaging clients and users in a thoughtful and creative design process. His holistic approach simultaneously focuses on multiple design considerations including budget, user experience, and overall aesthetics, helping clients successfully achieve their goals.

A Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute graduate, with a Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Science/Building Science, Paul’s work has been featured in Architectural Record, Martha Stewart Living, Maine Home+Design, Design New England, Floor Focus Daily, and Marie Claire magazines. He has spoken nationally on design, color, and creativity. Most recently, Paul’s work received recognition at the AIAMaine’s 2016 Design awards. Paul lives in Portland Maine’s West End neighborhood with his wife Mary, daughter Ava, and several friendly pets.

About the Event:

October 26, 2016 – 7:30AM to 9:00AM

Pepperell Mill Campus

40 Main Street

Biddeford, ME

Buffet Breakfast: 7:30-8:00 am

Program: 8:00-9:00 am

Registering for this Event:

Member: $45 pp | Non-Member: $55 pp

Prices increase by $10 after October 19

Your RSVP is requested by October 19 , 2016. Payment is expected at the time of registration. No refunds will be granted to anyone who registers, but fails to attend or who cancels after October 19.

Visit www.mereda.org for more information and to register.

This MEREDA “Morning Menu” Breakfast Event is Sponsored by Norway Savings Bank, CES Inc., and Pepperell Mill Campus.

