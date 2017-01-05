MEREDA’s Morning Menu: Maine Legislative Update: MEREDA’s top policy initiatives and how you can help!

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Every year, the Maine Legislature and Governor consider over a thousand bills, and chances are high that some of them threaten to impact your business. Savvy business leaders today stay informed of the current issues, and know how to engage individually and through MEREDA to influence the outcome of issues that could impact their business. Additionally, MEREDA continues to propose policy changes to improve the real estate development environment in Maine in big and small ways, helping to pave the way to your business success. Come to this session to learn more about how to be informed about the issues that matter, and how to engage effectively individually and through MEREDA to influence the outcome of those issues of import.

MEREDA is well-known and well-respected in Augusta for representing commercial real estate interests. Our Legislative Committee and Public Policy Counsel work together closely during Legislative sessions to protect your real estate business interests, and to advance them.

MEREDA will be assembling a panel of members and legislators to take part in this forum that will be moderated by MEREDA’s Public Policy Counsel, Andrea Cianchette Maker, Partner and Government Relations Practice Group Leader at Pierce Atwood, LLP. Additional details will be posted to our website as they become available. In the meantime, make plans to join us for breakfast on February 7, 2017 from 7:30 – 9:00 AM at the Hollywood Casino Bangor to hear more about how we do it, as well as how you can easily remain abreast of policy developments and become more involved.

About the Event:

February 7, 2017 – 7:30AM to 9:00AM

Hollywood Casino Bangor

500 Main Street

Bangor, ME

Buffet Breakfast: 7:30-8:00 am

Program: 8:00-9:00 am

Registering for this Event:

Member: $25 pp | Non-Member: $35 pp

Prices increase by $10 after January 31

Your RSVP is requested by January 31. Payment is expected at the time of registration. No refunds will be granted to anyone who registers, but fails to attend or who cancels after January 31.

Visit www.mereda.org for more information and to register.

This MEREDA “Morning Menu” Breakfast Event is Sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank, Bowman Constructors, City of Bangor, Epstein Commercial Real Estate and Pierce Atwood.

