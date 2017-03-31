MEREDA’s Morning Menu Breakfast Event – The State of Senior Living In Maine

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Location: Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth, ME
Buffet Breakfast: 7:30-8:00 am
Program: 8:00-9:00 am
The nature in which we address the care and housing of our seniors has evolved in recent years. Developers, architects, builders, and healthcare providers have all seen the shift in the way we care for Maine seniors makes a drastic, positive impact on the senior residents, their families and the staff. Maine has some unique challenges when it comes to providing for its’ aging population and it’s important that we respond by promoting safety, dignity, respect, choice and support for our older citizens.
Join MEREDA for breakfast on Wednesday April 26, 2017 from 7:30 – 9:00 AM at the Lunt Auditorium at OceanView in Falmouth as we discuss this sensitive, important topic. We will also discuss the financial implications for this housing market and take a closer look at a few local facilities around Maine.
About the Panel:
Rebecca Dillon holds a passion for senior living design. As a Principal at Gawron Turgeon Architects, she provides sensitive solutions to designing for the aging population while seeing architecture as an exciting problem-solving process. Rebecca is a Registered Architect having earned her Bachelor of Architecture from Boston Architectural College. She is registered in the States of Maine, Massachusetts and Illinois, a member of the AIA and NCARB and LEED AP BD+C certified. Rebecca’s level of expertise in health care and senior environments is extremely extensive. With over two decades of experience, she has created healing and homelike settings for assisted living, skilled nursing, nursing care, memory care, independent living, active adult living, adult daycare and hospice care; and her projects have earned numerous accolades and awards.
Bill Shanahan is President of Northern New England Housing Investment Fund (NNEHIF). NNEHIF is a private, nonprofit corporation that specializes in tax credit syndication and offers consulting services to affordable housing developers in Maine and New Hampshire. Bill is the Treasurer and serves on the Board of MEREDA, is Board Chair for the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition (MAHC), is on the Governing Board of Housing Action New Hampshire (HANH), and is the Vice President of National Association of State and Local Equity Funds (NASLEF). Bill serves on the Board of the Genesis Community Loan Fund, a CDFI that provides financial resources for the creation and preservation of affordable housing and other community development activities and is on the Board of The Park Danforth.
Chris Wasileski has been working for Sea Coast Management Company for 10 years, primarily on Real Estate Development project management, approvals, and design-build construction. Sea Coast Management develops, owns and operates OceanView at Falmouth and Highland Green in Topsham. Chris’s team on the Falmouth Schools Redevelopment project at OceanView received a 2014 MEREDA “Notable Project” award, and OceanView also received the 2017 Eco Maine “Top Business Leadership” award.
Chris has a background in Political Science with a focus on Environmental Politics, Energy Policy, and National Security as it relates to national resources. Chris completed his MA in Political Science from the University of New Hampshire in 2010, and was one of two students selected to participate in a Pilot, Independent Study Project on Sustainable Politics and Policy. Chris’s research and political interests have led to a focus on Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency in his career in Real Estate Development primarily in the Senior Housing Industry
Registering for this Event:
MEREDA Member: $45 each | Non – Member: $55 each
Register After April 19: Member: $55 each | Non-Member $65 each
Your RSVP is requested by April 19. Payment is expected at the time of registration. No refunds will be granted to anyone who registers, but fails to attend or who cancels after April 19.
This MEREDA “Morning Menu” Breakfast Event is Sponsored by Norway Savings Bank, Drummond & Drummond and OceanView at Falmouth
