MEREDA’s Morning Menu Breakfast Event – “Parking for Successful Development: Threading the Needle”

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: Portland Regency Hotel, 20 Milk Street, Portland, Maine

Developments usually need parking. Whether provided on-site or nearby, many people drive to their destination and expect to be able to park when they get there. But parking is expensive. Surface spaces in the city can cost up to $10,000 each and structured parking can be over $25,000 a space. Parking can also take up land that could be used for additional net floor area or other amenities. So it’s more important than ever to find that balance.

This event brings together professionals from the parking business, local government, and the development world to discuss parking. Should it be free or priced strategically? Should cities require parking or let the market handle it? What about alternatives to driving? Will self-driving cars reduce the need for parking? Join MEREDA on March 14th from 7:30 – 9:00 AM at the Portland Regency Hotel for an interesting discussion about a topic we often take for granted.

About the Event:

March 14, 2017 – 7:30AM to 9:00AM

Portland Regency Hotel

20 Milk Street

Portland, ME

Buffet Breakfast: 7:30-8:00 am

Program: 8:00-9:00 am

About the Panel:

Jeff Levine, AICP, Director, Planning & Urban Development Department, City of Portland

Jim Bennett, City Manager, Biddeford, ME

Dan McNutt, Owner, Unified Parking Partners

Registering for the Event:

Members: $45 pp | Non-Members: $55 pp

Prices increase by $10 after March 7

Your RSVP is requested by March 7. Payment is expected at the time of registration. No refunds will be granted to anyone who registers, but fails to attend or who cancels after March 7.

Visit www.mereda.org for more information and to register.

This MEREDA “Morning Menu” Breakfast Event is Sponsored by Norway Savings Bank.

