MEREDA’s Morning Menu Breakfast Event – Financing the Deal: Forming the Capital Stack

Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Location: Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-874-0801; mereda.org/eventdetail.php?ID=724
Following up on the success of MEREDA’s Real Estate 101 and 202 breakfast events, join MEREDA June 22 from 7:30 – 9:00 AM at the Clarion Hotel in Portland as our panel presents Financing the Deal and Forming the Capital Stack, an inside look at what goes on behind the acquisition of a commercial property.
Jed Harris from North Atlantic Properties will present a case study on the acquisition and sale of one of his firm’s investments. He’ll offer a detailed explanation of how investors look at a property, how he approaches investment partners, the particular issues and opportunities with this investment, and ultimately the disposition. Mark Stasium from Camden National will discuss financing from a bank’s perspective and what key terms an investor should consider. Joel Shaw from Bernstein Shur will talk about legal considerations and potential structures that can be used if taking money from third party investors.
If you’ve ever considered buying a commercial property or wondered how investors analyze potential acquisitions this is a breakfast you’ll want to attend.
About the Event:
About the Panel:
Jed Harris left Wall Street in 2004 and moved to Portland to pursue a lifelong passion for real estate. He is the founder of North Atlantic Properties, a firm focused on acquiring and re-positioning commercial properties in downtown Portland. His current major project is the former JJ Nissen bakery building on Washington Avenue in Portland. Jed is on the MEREDA board and also serves on the board of Rippleffect. He enjoys cycling, skiing, and being on the water. He is a graduate of Middlebury College. Jed lives with his family in Falmouth, Maine.
Joel T. Shaw, Esq. has been in private practice for 15 years, the last 12 of which have been with Bernstein Shur. As a Shareholder in firm’s Business Law Practice Group and the Chair of its Private Capital subgroup, Joel focuses on structuring joint ventures and partnerships and assisting operating companies and private investment funds with raising capital. As a former state securities regulator, Joel has deep experience with federal and state securities compliance, while balancing the practical business needs of his clients. A moderate portion of Joel’s practice consists of representing general partners and investors in private equity-style real estate funds and targeted real estate investment projects throughout New England.
Mark Stasium is a Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Lending Division of Camden National Bank. Mark works with commercial real estate investors and developers and is responsible for originating commercial real estate loan transactions in northern New England and northeastern Massachusetts. Mark has 28 years of commercial lending and commercial credit experience, and prior to joining Camden National Bank, he was previously employed by Peoples Heritage Bank and TD Bank. Mark and his family reside in Portland, Maine, and Mark currently serves on MEREDA’s Conference and Seminars Committee.
Registering for this Event:
Member: $45 pp | Non-Member: $55 pp Prices increase by $10 after June 15
Your RSVP is requested by June 15. Payment is expected at the time of registration. No refunds will be granted to anyone who registers, but fails to attend or who cancels after June 15.
Visit www.mereda.org for more information and to register.
This MEREDA “Morning Menu” Breakfast Event is Sponsored by Norway Savings Bank
