MEREDA’s Morning Menu Breakfast Event – “Darkness into Light: Cannabis and its impact on Commercial Real Estate in the Post-Prohibition Era.”

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: Holiday In By the Bay, 88 Spring Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-874-0801; mereda.org/eventdetail.php?ID=722

Industry experts suggest that no new-to-market use has had as large an impact on Maine’s commercial real estate landscape in recent years as has cannabis cultivation. Starting as a niche industry five years ago, the marijuana growth business has morphed into a well regulated and complex professional system in some respects and an unregulated and “wild west” environment in others. Rapid growth has put a significant strain on Maine’s existing industrial inventory and regulatory systems (both state and municipal). And with the 2016 election legalizing adult use recreational cannabis, further stressors are anticipated. Beyond adjusting to industrial impacts, Maine’s retail corridors need to prepare for inevitable retail store and further cultivation facility demand. Importantly, efforts to implement the recreational cannabis program will provide Maine with an opportunity to “get it right” and enact a safe, robust, and fair regulatory system giving Maine the opportunity to establish a unique and successful economic sector in which many professionals will be comfortable operating.

Join MEREDA for breakfast on February 16 from 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM at the Holiday Inn By the Bay for a panel discussion and presentation on how this industry has evolved, where things stand today and what the future may hold. The panel will be moderated by Justin Lamontagne, a Partner at NAI The Dunham Group specializing in commercial industrial brokerage. It will feature presentations by Dan Walker of Preti Flaherty and Gretchen Jones of Eaton Peabody, two legal experts with extensive experience in representation of both cannabis landlords and end-users.

Discussion points will include a legislative update on current laws, an overview of financial and insurance hurdles, and pros and cons for property owner Landlords to consider. We will also have perspective from cannabis industry experts with Jacques Santucci from Opus Consulting Group and Brett Messer General Manager, Caregiver at Brigid Farm completing the panel.

About the Event:

February 16, 2017 – 7:30AM to 9:00AM

Holiday Inn by the Bay

88 Spring Street

Portland, ME

Buffet Breakfast: 7:30-8:00 am

Program: 8:00-9:00 am

Registering for this Event:

Member: $45 pp | Non-Member: $55 pp

Prices increase by $10 after February 9

Your RSVP is requested by February 9. Payment is expected at the time of registration. No refunds will be granted to anyone who registers, but fails to attend or who cancels after February 9.

Visit www.mereda.org for more information and to register.

This MEREDA “Morning Menu” Breakfast Event is Sponsored by Norway Savings Bank and Preti Flaherty.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →