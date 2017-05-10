MEREDA’s DevelopME’s Lunch & Learn Series – “Analyzing the Deal”

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Portland Public Library, Rines Auditorium, 5 Monument Way, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-874-0801; mereda.org/eventdetail.php?ID=743
The Maine Real Estate & Development Association (MEREDA) is excited to announce the formation of a new committee, DevelopME, for our enthusiastic emerging leaders. The committee is formed with a simple mission: “To engage membership and create professional development opportunities within MEREDA for the next generation of industry professionals”.
Join DevelopME in their first event of a 3-part, Lunch and Learn Series on June 6, 2017 at Rines Auditorium at the Portland Public Library from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM.
Ethan Boxer-Macomber of Anew Development, Lindsay Harris of Gorham Savings Bank, and Al Palmer of Gorrill Palmer Engineers will walk us through finding and analyzing a deal. The focus will be on projects with low barriers to entry, and their due diligence and financing activities, with a single case study broken down by all 3 professionals.
About the Event:
June 06, 2017 – 11:30AM to 1:00PM
Portland Public Library
Rines Auditorium
5 Monument Way
Portland, ME
Lunch: 11:30 AM
Program: 12:00 – 1:00 PM
About the Panel:
Al Palmer is a professional engineer, principal and co-founder of Gorrill Palmer. Gorrill Palmer is a civil engineering consulting firm with offices in South Portland and Virginia, offering land development, municipal, planning and transportation services. Al has over 30 years of experience in site selection, design, permitting and construction of commercial, residential, mixed-use and municipal developments. Notable projects Al has been involved in include: 101 York Street in Portland consisting of 63 apartments, 17,000 sf of retail and 211 parking spaces; Biddeford Crossing consisting of 515,00 s.f. of retail/restaurant users and 2,500 parking spaces; Presumpscot River Place- a 29 lot residential single family development in Portland; and the Refresh of the 1.2M sf Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach, VA, which resulted in expanded restaurant and retail opportunities that included the introduction of Apple and LL Bean to Southeastern Virginia.
Ethan Boxer-Macomber, LEED AP, has over 18 years of experience in real estate, housing, and community development and has successfully led multiple large-scale residential development projects across southern Maine. In 2013, Ethan started Anew Development, a Portland-based real estate development company dedicated to residential infill that provides highest, best community value by adhering to principles of quality urban design, smart growth, and sustainability.
Ethan formerly was a City Planner for the cities of Davis, California, and Portland, Maine. He earned a BS in natural resources and ecology from the University of Maine and an MS in community planning and development from the University of California, Davis. He is a returned Peace Corps volunteer and was formerly certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).
Lindsay Harris is Vice President, Portfolio Officer II at Gorham Savings Bank with over 20+ years’ experience in Commercial Lending. Upon graduating from Thomas College, she began her career at Peoples Heritage Bank (now TD Bank) where she specialized in small business lending and received several awards from the SBA, FAME and the President’s Club. Today, she is responsible for managing a portfolio of lenders with over $150 million in commercial loans to ensure credit quality, minimize risk, maintain existing relationships, and foster new relationships – all with exceptional customer service. A resident of Scarborough for 14 years, Lindsay is also involved in various community events and fundraisers and is a mother of two boys.
Registering for this Event:
MEREDA Member: $15 each | Non – Member: $25 each
Register After May 30: Member: $25 each | Non-Member $35 each
Your RSVP is requested by May 30. Payment is expected at the time of registration. No refunds will be granted to anyone who registers, but fails to attend or who cancels after May 30.
This MEREDA DevelopME Lunch & Learn Series Event is Sponsored by Gorham Savings Bank
Visit www.mereda.org for more information and to register.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →