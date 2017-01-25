Thursday, March 23, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Ri Ra Irish Pub, 72 Commercial Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-874-0801; mereda.org/eventdetail.php?ID=718

Thinking Spring? Think MEREDA on March 23! At this time of year, who isn’t already thinking about Spring? Why not make plans now to join us at Ri Ra Irish Pub & Restaurant for MEREDA’s Annual Spring Social!

MEREDA’s networking events attract key players in Maine’s real estate industry offering excellent opportunities to interact with the experts. Join us on Portland’s waterfront on March 23 from 5 – 7 pm for Hors d’ oeuvres, Spirits, and Great Conversation as we welcome Spring back to Maine!

Join MEREDA for a cocktail or two, and reconnect with colleagues and friends, both old and new! This “can’t miss” event sells out every year, so sign up early!

About the Event:

March 23, 2017 – 5:00PM to 7:00PM

Ri Ra Irish Pub & Restaurant

72 Commercial Street

Portland, ME

Registering for this Event:

MEREDA Member: $45 each | Non – Member: $60 each

Register After March 16: Member: $55 each | Non-Member $70 each

Your RSVP is requested by March 16. Payment is expected at the time of registration. No refunds will be granted to anyone who registers, but fails to attend or who cancels after March 16.

MEREDA’s Annual Spring Networking Social is sponsored by Bernstein Shur, Katahdin Trust Company, and Landry/French Construction

Visit www.mereda.org for more information and to register.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →