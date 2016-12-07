Mercury contamination in the Penobscot Estuary

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine For more information: belfastbaywatershed.org

On Thursday, December 15 at 6:30pm in the Abbott Room of the Belfast Free Library, the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition is hosting a free presentation with Dianne Kopec, Research Biologist for the Penobscot River Mercury Study. This seven-year study documented harmful levels of mercury in the sediment of the river and upper Penobscot Bay, attributed to the HoltraChem facility, and showed that mercury entered the aquatic food web and reached toxic concentrations in fish, lobster, breeding marsh birds and wintering waterfowl. In response to these findings, Maine has issued health warnings on consumption of waterfowl from the lower Penobscot River and closed 12 square miles of upper Penobscot Bay to lobster and crab fishing.

Her talk will include background on mercury in the environment, the volume of mercury discharged into the river from HoltraChem, the concentrations of mercury remaining in the sediments of the River and Bay, an estimate of the years until natural recovery, and the concentrations of mercury in the fish, lobster, breeding birds and wintering ducks that inhabit the lower Penobscot.

Dianne has thirty years of experience in field research, data analysis and report writing. Her research documents toxic contaminants in wildlife using the interplay of an organism’s life history, ecology and behavior to evaluate contaminant exposures. She designs and analyzes long-term monitoring studies of mammals, fish, shellfish and birds and uses radiotelemetry and GIS to document population movements and critical habitats. Food web and diet studies, using stable isotopes, scat, and stomach content analyses, are fundamental to her long-term research programs. “I am convinced that accurate biological knowledge is key to protecting and sustaining a healthy environment.”

