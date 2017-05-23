Men’s Health Seminar to be held June 13 at TAMC

Aroostook County – A free community program designed specifically for men to provide education and awareness a number of health issues is set for the conference center at TAMC’s A.R. Gould Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This third annual Men’s Health Seminar features a new format and new presenters.

The free event begins with dinner, followed by presentations by three TAMC providers. Each of the three sessions will include a question and answer portion, allowing free discussion for participants with the experienced providers. This seminar provides an opportunity for men, especially those 40 and older, could come together – with their spouses and partners if they wish – to learn about common health issues.

“As providers, we find that a good number of men have questions about their own health and wellbeing that they don’t always ask. By providing this opportunity, we hope to eliminate some of the barriers and open up a dialogue to encourage men who attend to be more aware of, and engaged with, what their bodies are telling them,” says TAMC Urologist Richard Leidinger, one of the evening’s presenters.

Leidinger will be discussing the risk factors for bladder cancer and how you can lower your risk. The talk will also include recognizing potential symptoms of bladder cancer and how it is treated.

In the Chainsaws, Freight Trains and Other Sounds in the Night presentation, George Montee, PA-C, from TAMC Sleep Medicine Services will present common signs and symptoms of sleep apnea, followed by a brief overview of diagnosing and treating the condition.

“Snoring is more than an annoyance for your spouse or partner,” explains Montee. “Not only can it be a sign of an existing medical condition, but it can heighten the chances of other health issues down the road. It is something that should not be ignored.”

Wrapping up the evening will be a presentation by Dr. Jared Kohlbacher, a surgical podiatrist with TAMC Orthopedic Services. He will discuss changes people find in their feet, including bone spurs, bunions and Hallux Rigidus, as well as both surgical and non-surgical treatments for foot conditions.

“Every day is a struggle when your feet hurt,” says Dr. Kohlbacher. “As we age, our foot and ankle joints’ ability to compensate decreases and pain can become a daily factor. You don’t have to live with pain. There are several conservative and minimal surgical options out there to help keep those ‘golden years’ truly golden and pain free.”

The Men’s Health Seminar takes place on June 13 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. in the TAMC Conference Center, located on the second floor of the East Annex at the hospital. Men and their spouses or significant others are invited to take part in the event, which includes dinner and dessert. While the conference is free, pre-registration is required. Space is limited.

For more information or to register for the seminar, please visit www.tamc.org or call (207) 768-4033

