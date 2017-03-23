Memphis Lightning live at Lenny’s at Hawkes Plaza in Westbrook,ME.

Friday, March 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Lenny's at Hawkes Plaza , 1274 Bridgton Rd, Westbrook , Maine
For more information: 207-841-5694; memphislightning.com
Memphis Lightning will be performing live at Lenny’s at Hawkes Plaza in Westbrook,ME. On March Friday March 31, from 7-9:30pm. Their new CD “TROUBLE” which is on SweetTone Records, and T-Shirts will be available, which are both 15$ each. No cover charge at the Door, so come on out and enjoy a night with Memphis Lightning.
