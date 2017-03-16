Memphis Lightning CD Release Party at The Time Out Pub in Rockland, ME.

Monday, March 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: The Time Out Pub, 275 Main St, Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-841-5694; memphislightning.com
Memphis Lightning will be having a CD release party for their debut studio album “TROUBLE” on SweetTone Records. At The Time Out Pub in Rockland, ME for the Monday Night Blues Series presented by Paul Benjamin.
Memphis Lightning is a roots, blues and rock n’ roll trio, known for their high energy and showmanship. Tickets for this event will be sold at the door, and T-shirts will be 15$ per shirt, and CD’s will be 15$ per disc.
