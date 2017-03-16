Community

Memphis Lightning CD Release Party at The Time Out Pub in Rockland, ME.

Memphis Lightning CD &quotTROUBLE" Cover.
Darren Thiboutot | BDN
By Darren Thiboutot
Posted March 16, 2017, at 2:26 p.m.

Monday, March 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: The Time Out Pub, 275 Main St, Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-841-5694; memphislightning.com

Memphis Lightning will be having a CD release party for their debut studio album “TROUBLE” on SweetTone Records. At The Time Out Pub in Rockland, ME for the Monday Night Blues Series presented by Paul Benjamin.

Memphis Lightning is a roots, blues and rock n’ roll trio, known for their high energy and showmanship. Tickets for this event will be sold at the door, and T-shirts will be 15$ per shirt, and CD’s will be 15$ per disc.

