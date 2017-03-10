Memories of a Basketball Junkie

Guy Kissel, 60, of Cherryfield, has been following high school basketball since he was in high school at Narraguagus High School in the 1970s.

“I have seen games from Calais to Sumner,” he reminisced. “I traveled in snowstorms a couple of times. Once I went off the road, just skidded off in a snowbank. I popped my clutch down in low gear and went on my way, busting through the icy roads of Downeast Maine. I only missed a few games because I had the flu. Days before that I got a flu shot. There you have it.”

“A few flat tires. One time, I rode on my rim halfway down to Jonesport-Beals before I got out and changed my tire. My steering wheel shook until I got home. If there is a game in the area, you probably see me there in my jeans, buffed up shoes and my Narraguagus Varsity Jacket.”

At the tournament this year, Kissel said he had attended most of the games. He can’t get enough basketball. It makes his blood boil in his veins. It puts him on the edge of his seat.

“I clap for the Downeast teams at the tournament,” he admits. “I jump up out of my seat when the game is close or tied. My hair stands up. I really get going by the third or fourth game, I have my hands going off in every direction, snapping my fingers. The older I get, the more I do it. It’s like some kind of addiction. I can’t explain it. The person sitting beside me or behind can’t explain it either. They might get an elbow in the side. Or the back of my head will go back and hit them right in the nose. When the referee makes a bad call, I might spin and holler until my lungs get tired. I even bring cotton to the game with me and give it to people around me.”

At home Kissel has basketball tournament programs stacked up in three different piles in a closet. They’re dusty, with spilled soda stains from the old auditorium in Bangor and kernels of popcorn inside the programs. Some of the programs look like they’ve gone through a dryer as they’re so bent out of shape. Others are in mint condition.

There are also boots, shoes, a few pairs of jeans and, of course, that varsity jacket where Kissel had run for four years of cross country in high school. Finally, there are the newspapers, including stacks of clippings like the Jonesport-Beals championship, and much more.

Kissel never played basketball in high school because he had a hard time dribbling a basketball up and down the court. He did try out for the manager of the team, but didn’t make the last cut for the position. Yet for four years he was the biggest cheerleader at Narraguagus. Everybody loved the hometown buzz that he brought to the little dome in Harrington. He pumped up the crowd until he graduated in 1976.

Kissel talked about some hotels that he stayed in at various times when he stayed overnight in Bangor on tournament week. “I don’t want to mention them by name, but I stayed in some dumpy ones,” he said. “The water faucet dripped all night. People on the other side of the wall talked all night, partying all night. Probably, drinking beer. A wedding party going in and out of rooms, doors banging, people laughing and carrying on like little children playing outside in the summer,” he said. “The television in the room kept going on and off, the volume was messed up or something, the lights made noise and flickering sounds. The bed was not made, dirty sheets. I even missed part of the morning session of the tournament because I never got a wake-up call from the front desk. I could go on and on. I did stay in mostly good hotels, though.

“Most of the time, I’ve had positive memories of basketball during tournament week. I meet people that I only see once a year. Everybody knows me, where I sit. People come up and shake my hand and ask me how are you doing, chat a little and get caught up in past tournaments.”

Basketball, he says, will remain his passion and his winter hobby. “I really can’t get enough of it. I have been in small gyms and big gyms. I’ve eaten hot dogs, popcorn and candy bars. I ate in some fast food restaurants, and I’ve eaten in some great restaurants. I have seen some great basketball. I hope that I can do this until I am 100 years old,” he said. “I don’t want to be considered an icon of the game or a legendary fan. I just want to be remembered as a Downeast fan who just likes basketball, that’s all.”

Kissel finished his conversation by saying that his mind is like an encyclopedia of information of tournament games. He talked about the best and worst referees, and all the players on the different teams that played in key tournament games. The players that were goats, the players that folded up like chairs in the last minutes of games. The players that miss foul shots or get the ball stolen. Maybe, the ones not putting their teams over the top. The players that fans don’t want to remember, but they do. These players that cry all the way home on the bus.The one player nobody wants to sit with on the ride home. Or the heroes, that last shot in overtime. The player that seals the deal, and brings home the championship.

Drama that can only be played out on the hardwood. Nobody remembers the losses- only the winners. He has stories and memories of high school basketball that get bigger every year. Memories that have been told all over Washington County. That’s why he’ll be remembered as one of the greatest fans ever.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →