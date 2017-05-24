Memorial weekend flag retirement ceremony and parade planned in Jackman

JACKMAN, Maine — A flag retirement ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Forest Hills School, 606 Main St., will be followed immediately by a school assembly at 10 a.m. at Jackman/Moose River Fire Department, 610 Main St. The assembly will feature District 5 Voice of Democracy winner, Young American Awards, memorial tribute to veterans who have died since last Memorial Day and more. Memorial Day parade, 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, starting at Jackman town office, and followed by a Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary luncheon at American Legion Post 122, 423 Main St.

