Community

Memorial Day service slated at Garland

Posted May 23, 2017, at 11:47 a.m.

GARLAND — Harold J Crosby Community Band Ensemble will play medley of patriotic songs beginning at 7:30 a.m., with a Memorial Day service at 8 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Veteran’s Memorial, weather permitting, or at Garland Grange across the road from the memorial in the event of rain.

Wendell Giles, who heads the Memorial Day Committee, encourages residents and veterans from area towns to join with Garland residents in remembering the sacrifices made by members of the U S Armed Forces, past and present.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the United States entry into World War I. The names of  Garland veterans  who served in World War I will be singled out for special remembrance during the 8 am program.  The program will conclude with a laying of the wreath and a balloon release. Afterward the Grange invites attendees over to enjoy refreshments.

The Harold J Crosby Community Band Ensemble program will include a medley of all 5 Armed Forces theme songs.  They will also include a rendition of Over There by George M  Cohen – a WWI patriotic song.  The audience can look forward to hearing their traditional favorites such as “America the Beautiful,” “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” the “Hymn to the Fallen” (from the movie saving Private Ryan), the “Patriots,” “God Bless America,” “Yankee Doodle Boy,” “You’re  a Grand Old Flag,” “This is My Country.”

The Harold J Crosby Musicians are sponsored by the Carl R. Cuthbert Community Band Foundation. http://www.cuthbert-foundation.org/

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Bangor, Waterfront Concerts still haven’t signed a new contractBangor, Waterfront Concerts still haven’t signed a new contract
  2. Bangor condemns prominent State Street buildingBangor condemns prominent State Street building
  3. Officials identify man who died in Belgrade shootingOfficials identify man who died in Belgrade shooting
  4. Man wanted in Bangor shooting on Easter arrested in OhioMan wanted in Bangor shooting on Easter arrested in Ohio
  5. Feds: Sentence for Maine mogul should be example for political donorsFeds: Sentence for Maine mogul should be example for political donors