Memorial Day service slated at Garland

GARLAND — Harold J Crosby Community Band Ensemble will play medley of patriotic songs beginning at 7:30 a.m., with a Memorial Day service at 8 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Veteran’s Memorial, weather permitting, or at Garland Grange across the road from the memorial in the event of rain.

Wendell Giles, who heads the Memorial Day Committee, encourages residents and veterans from area towns to join with Garland residents in remembering the sacrifices made by members of the U S Armed Forces, past and present.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the United States entry into World War I. The names of Garland veterans who served in World War I will be singled out for special remembrance during the 8 am program. The program will conclude with a laying of the wreath and a balloon release. Afterward the Grange invites attendees over to enjoy refreshments.

The Harold J Crosby Community Band Ensemble program will include a medley of all 5 Armed Forces theme songs. They will also include a rendition of Over There by George M Cohen – a WWI patriotic song. The audience can look forward to hearing their traditional favorites such as “America the Beautiful,” “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” the “Hymn to the Fallen” (from the movie saving Private Ryan), the “Patriots,” “God Bless America,” “Yankee Doodle Boy,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “This is My Country.”

The Harold J Crosby Musicians are sponsored by the Carl R. Cuthbert Community Band Foundation. http://www.cuthbert-foundation.org/

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →