Memorial Day Procession & Program

By MaryAnne Wallace
Posted May 07, 2017, at 7:16 p.m.

Monday, May 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Deering Center/Evergreen Cemetery, 432-672 Stevens Ave. Portland, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207 619 3072; friendsofevergreen.org

Friends of Evergreen’s fourth annual commemoration of the fallen in US wars/conflicts. Stevens Ave. parade route from Longfellow School to Evergreen Cemetery gate near the chapel. Color guard, riderless horse, bagpipes, veterans, flower girls, Girl Scouts. Program in cemetery concludes with three volley salute and Taps. Following the program, local historian Herb Adams will present a talk focused on Maine involvement in World War I in the Wilde Memorial Chapel. Refreshments.

