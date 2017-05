CARIBOU — Memorial Day Ceremony, 1 p.m. Monday, May 29, Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 37 Lombard Road. Mistress of ceremonies, Linda McGlinn. Keynote speaker Brig. Gen. John Levasseur, USA retired. Heather Fullen, an Air Force veteran, will sing “National Anthem” and “God Bless America.” Other speakers, 21-gun salute, taps, invocation and benediction. Hot coffee and hot cocoa provided by Virtual Managed Solutions in Caribou.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →