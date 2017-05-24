Community

Memorial Day activities at Cherryfield

Posted May 24, 2017, at 12:43 p.m.

CHERRYFIELD, Maine — Memorial Day activities on Monday, May 29, will include: patriotic music by Cherryfield Town Band and an eighth-grade orator reciting Gettysburg Address at 1 p.m., carrying on 125-year tradition; parade at 2 p.m. marching down Main Street to Stewart Park where flowers will be spread in the river for those lost at sea, then continuing to Civic War monument in Pine Grove Cemetery where a wreath will be laid to honor those who died in land battles and war zones. A supper will be held afterward for marchers at the Legion Hall. Call Peter Duston for further information at 546-7559 or 460-2499.

